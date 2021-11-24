Victoria’s Vaccination Target Closes In As Cases Ebb & Flow

Victoria reported a rise in Covid cases on Wednesday with 1196 new infections and sadly three more Covid-related deaths.

There are 9,774 active coronavirus cases, with 284 people in hospital, while 52 of those are in ICU and 29 are on ventilators.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Melbourne Briefing - keeping you in the loop with breaking news as it hits.

Another 53 people are in intensive care with Covid, but the health Department have confirmed their infections are no longer considered active.

The new cases were detected from a staggering 72,754 swabs collected on Tuesday, while 3,358 vaccine doses were administered at state-run hubs, with more at GP clinics and pharmacies.

As of Wednesday morning, more than 89 per cent of Victorians aged over 12 are now fully vaccinated.

It comes as the backlash against Premier Dan Andrews' vaccine lockout hits new heights with some calling for more of a holistic response, alongside public health measures, including testing, tracing, self-isolating and quarantining where necessary.

With vaccine coverage almost at the 90 per cent milestone, some regions continue to lag despite a solid equity of access approach with double dose rates of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples only at 78 per cent.

However, it seems only time will tell, which way the state government goes, and where they draw the line in the sand, as to when unvaccinated Victorians aged over 12 can rejoin society and cultural life.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr