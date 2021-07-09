Victoria Sees Baby Boom After 2020 COVID Lockdown

It looks like there was nothing else to do in Victoria's 2020 lockdown than make babies!

It comes after hospitals across the state recorded huge increases in births in the past year, with more than 1400 infants in the past 12 months, up 5.7 per cent from the previous year.

Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley said it's the biggest surge "in a very long time".

Melbourne's Western Health has seen numbers climb to 348 extra babies. However, our state's regional hospitals have been the biggest surge.

Western District Health Service Hamilton is up 51 per cent; Bendigo Health is up 43 per cent, Ballarat Health is up 38 per cent; Kilmore up 34 per sent, Echucha up 32 per cent, and West Gippsland Healthcare is up 21 per cent.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr