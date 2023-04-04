Victoria Set To Ban TikTok From Government Devices

Victoria has confirmed it will ban social media platform TikTok from all Victorian government devices due to security concerns around the Chinese owned platform.

It’s believed the federal government will also announce a ban of the app on its devices later this week, following a Department of Home Affairs review into national security and privacy implications of data collection.

The app won’t be allowed to be downloaded on department issued devices, but employees will still be able to use the app on private devices.

It is unclear if Victoria will extend the ban to teachers, police, paramedics, fire services and hospital staff using devices provided by their employers.

"We've always said we'll follow the Commonwealth's guidance when it comes to cybersecurity – and we'll now work on implementing these changes across the public service as soon as possible," a spokesperson for Premier Daniel Andrews said.

“We agree with a nationally consistent approach on these policy settings and that’s what we’ll get on and deliver.”

TikTok general manager Australia and New Zealand Lee Hunter told New Corp the social media platform was “extremely disappointed” by the reported decision, arguing it had been “driven by politics, bot by fact”.

“We are also disappointed that TikTok, and the millions of Australians who use it, were left to learn of this decision through the media, despite our repeated offers to engage with government constructively about this policy,” he said.

“Again, we stress that there is no evidence to suggest that TikTok is in any way a security risk to Australians and should not be treated differently to other social media platforms.”

The move follows that similar of the United States and United Kingdom which has both banned politicians and public servants from using the app on work supplied devices.

