Victoria Sets New Daily Case Record, Fears Of MCG Cluster

A new record has been set in Victoria for daily COVID cases, with 3,757 new infections and growing concern of an MCG cluster.

It's a spike from 2,738 new cases recorded the previous day.

Nearly 93% of eligible Victorians are fully vaccinated, currently there is 19,994 active cases within the state.

Around 75,000 tests were administered on Tuesday, and over 500 vaccines taken around state clinics and vaccination hubs.

Given the rise in testing numbers, Vic's chief health officer Brett Sutton asked all residents who require a COVID test in order to travel interstate get theirs in the afternoon, as a way of shortening queues.

Sutton said the aim is to avoid the busy period through the morning and release the stress of the health system.

"We kindly ask people who are getting a PCR test for travel purposes to get tested after 12pm daily," he said.

"This will help reduce testing demand for symptomatic people and contacts during the busier morning period."

