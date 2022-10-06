Victoria To Keep Vaccine Mandate At Pandemic Declaration’s Conclusion

Tens of thousands of Victorians will have COVID-19 vaccination mandates in place despite the removal of the pandemic declaration.

The declaration in place by the State Government is not expected to be renewed when the current declaration expires on October 12.

While this means any current orders, including vaccine mandates, will be unenforceable, government departments and private sector employers will be able to set their own rules if they want.

Department of Health workers will still be required to be vaccinated.

“It’s important that additional arrangements remain in place to protect workers and vulnerable Victorians in aged care, disability settings and hospitals,” a spokesman told News Corp.

Teachers in specialist settings will also remain mandated to be triple-vaccinated.

In Victoria, 4.8 per cent of people aged 12 and over have had two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

