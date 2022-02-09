Victorian AFLW Teams Allowed To Fly To Perth Despite Strict Border

Victorian teams required to fly into Perth for AFLW games have been provided an exemption by the state government.

Despite Western Australia's hard border stance, Carlton and Collingwood will travel west for their round-six contest.

It'll be the state's first national sporting event since December.

The Blues play Dockers at Fremantle Oval on Sunday, the Magpies face West Coast at Mineral Resources Park on Sunday.

Fremantle and West Coast were forced to hit the road when the WA government shut its border to the rest of Australia when COVID-19 cases started rapidly rising in other states and territories.

Travellers entering WA are required by law to spend seven days in quarantine, recently changed down from 14.

The AFL were able to secure exemptions for this weekend's matches.

"Fremantle is currently serving a quarantine period after returning to Perth following their game on Sunday while West Coast returned to Perth following their game (on Tuesday night) after both teams spent time on the road in Victoria," AFL competition management boss Laura Kane said.

"The health and safety of everyone in the community remains paramount and the AFL, together with Fremantle, the West Coast Eagles and the travelling teams, have agreed to strict protocols as approved by the Western Australian government.

"The fixture remains a week-to-week proposition and the AFL will continue to work closely with respective state governments and health authorities on arrangements."

There is still no word on travel arrangements for the AFL men's season, with hope that West Coast and Fremantle won't face interstate bubbles.

