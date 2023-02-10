Victorian Ambulance Responses Broke Record In History

Ambulance Victoria has responded to its highest-ever patient requests, attending to over 100,000 seriously ill people in the last quarter of 2022.

New figures released by Ambulance Victoria on Friday revealed paramedics responded to 100,234 Code 1 cases from October to December, breaking Ambulance Victoria’s record history.

Code 1 cases are designated for patients requiring a time-critical or high-priority response.

Ambulance Victoria Executive Director Clinical Operations Anthony Carlyon said ambulance responses were significantly affected by soaring demand, sicker patients, and staff furloughing due to Covid-19.

Mr Carlyon disclosed paramedics had responded to 1,304 Code 1 cases on 27 December 2022, breaking the previous record of 1,300 Code 1 cases daily.

“A year ago, life-threatening Code 1 cases made up 42 percent of the total Triple Zero (000) demand – which has now risen to 46 per cent in this quarter,” Mr Carlyon said.

“In the face of this record demand and the impacts of COVID-19 on our lives, our dedicated paramedics continue to do an amazing job delivering world-class care to our patients,” Mr Carlyon said.

Ambulance Victoria recruited more than 1,300 paramedics over the past two years to ease the pressure in the system and provide faster responses.

Mr Carlyon said Victorian Ambulance remained busy responding to 1,800 to 2,000 cases a day, and he advised the community to help save Triple Zero (000) for emergencies.

