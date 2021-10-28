Victorian-Born Josh Giddey Makes History Early In NBA Career
Giddey Up!
Australian teenager Josh Giddey is already making waves early in his NBA career with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Matching up against a Lebron-less Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, Giddey recorded 18 points and 10 assists.
He is now the youngest player behind Lebron James to notch up 10+ assists in an NBA professional game.
Giddey arrived into the star-studded NBA after completing one season with the Adelaide 36ers in the National Basketball League on home soil.
The lengthy, playmaking guard chose a similar path to recent NBA Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball - with the pathway from the Aussie league now becoming a notable option for young prodigies.
Drafted at pick six, Giddey has already made an impact with the Thunder through five contests.
In his debut game, the 19-year-old amassed 10 rebounds against Utah Jazz. He followed that performance with a 19 point, 8 rebound, 7 assist game against Philadelphia two games later.
Scoring 10+ points and 10+ rebounds or assists classifies as a 'double-double' in basketball terminology, there's no doubt hoop-loving Australian fans will see more records broken and more eye-catching games from the Australian.
