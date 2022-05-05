Victorian Budget To Include $1.5 Million Repair Of Flinders Pier

A popular Flinders Pier is set to be repaired following a $1.5 million investment from the Victorian Government.

Parks Victoria had planned to remove part of the pier over structural concerns, but Tuesday's budget announcement has paved the way for its upgrade.

The historic wooden pier sparked national criticism, drawing comments from Sir David Attenborough.

The world-renowned naturalist claimed destroying the structure would ultimately derail the endangered sea dragons who thrive in the area.

Flinders Community Association member, Charles Reis was pleased to discover the $18 million announcement to restore piers across the state includes repairs to the Mornington Peninsula pier.

"Everyone is absolutely thrilled," Reis said. A submission to classify the site as heritage-listed is currently under review, with a government spokesperson confirming the steps are in place. "Detailed assessments and planning for these future works can progress following the completion of the heritage assessment," the spokesperson said.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.