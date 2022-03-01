Victorian Childcare Centres Hit With Gastro Outbreak

A number of Victorian childcare centres are dealing with a gastro outbreak which has pushed state health officials to issue a warning.

So far, there has already been 104 outbreaks of gastro in childcare centres across Victoria in 2022.

Victorian chief health officer Brett Sutton said this is much higher than the average number of outbreaks over previous years which is 63.

“Gastroenteritis can spread quickly through settings such as early childhood education and care services, where children play and interact closely with each other and their carers and can readily spread their bugs,” he said.

“It is important that early childhood services have good hygiene practices in place and to respond quickly with thorough and appropriate cleaning and disinfection if any children become ill.”

Health experts believe the increase in cases is due to children and adults congregating in small areas and taking the virus home.

Professor Sutton said the best way to combat the spread of the virus is to ensure you are washing your hands thoroughly.

“Handwashing with soap and water is still the best personal hygiene method to minimise the chance of spreading the virus,” he said.

“A good old-fashioned scrub with soap and warm water is the best way to remove the gastro virus from our hands and prevent passing it on to infect others.”

The highly contagious virus will cause symptoms such as vomiting, nausea, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, fever, muscle aches and fever.

Anyone who does contract the virus is advised to stay home for at least 48 hours.

