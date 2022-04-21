Victorian COVID Response Commander Jeroen Weimar To Step Aside

Head of Victoria's COVID19 response, Jeroen Weimar has announced he'll step down from his position at the conclusion of the month.

Weimar was tasked with coordinating the state's testing clinics, contract tracing and vaccination sites.

The announcement comes following Victorian government's easing of restrictions, the most drastic changes since the rules were first brought in.

Weimar joined the state's health department in July 2020, after time spent in senior roles with VicRoads and Public Transport Victoria.

A spokesperson from department of health praised Weimar's leadership through the height of the pandemic.

"We thank Jeroen for his contribution to the COVID response – particularly his dedication, leadership and many hours spent keeping the Victorian community informed and updated," they said.

"The COVID response will continue as part of the wider public health team within the department, with key appointments made, alongside the ongoing leadership of Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton.

"These appointments within the department will help ensure targeted and continued support for our community."

