Victorian Dad Commended For His Bravery After Rescuing Three Drowning Women

A Victorian man has been honoured by Life Saving Australia for his heroic rescue of three people at Bushrangers Bay.

Shane Hudson has been awarded a Certificate of Commendation for his bravery after saving three young woman from drowning at Bushrangers Bay in Mornington.

Hudson, who is a former Australian Navy officer, watched on as four people were swept off the rocks and into the rough waters in January of this year.

Hudson used his surfboard to keep three of the women afloat until further assistance arrived.

Unfortunately, a fourth woman was unable to be saved and drowned before life savers could reach her.

The father-of-two attended the Life Saving Australia ceremony in Port Melbourne this morning alongside his wife Tracy and two children.

Hudson was among a number of other volunteers and officers receiving awards for their bravery on the day including eleven paramedics, six life savers and six police officers.

Life Saving Victoria President Paul James thanked all those who assisted in the rescue of the women “on behalf of all Victorians” particularly, Mr Hudson who was able to keep the women safe until help arrived.

"[Hudson] bravely put his skills in the water to the ultimate test. Without Shane's actions, it could have been a very different outcome".

