Victorian Energy Minister Spruiks New $250 Bonus To Households That Shop Around For Energy Deals

The Victorian government has announced a bonus payment of $250 to households that shop around for a better energy deal.

The extension of a state initiative to reduce cost of living pressures, the new payment will be available from tomorrow for 12 months.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and Energy Minister Lily D’Ambrosio announced the change as part of the Power Saving Bonus program, which offered rebates on electricity and gas bills up to $2973 a year, or $1644 for concession-card holders in Victoria.

Ms D’Ambrosio conceded that rising power bills were adding to cost of living pressures felt by Victorian households.

“The quicker you actually build the new power, it’s the cheapest means that you put downward pressure on your energy bills and that’s why Victoria in comparison to other states today is much better off in terms of that cost-of-living pressure and the pressure on energy bills,” she said.

“That’s not to say of course that there isn’t a problem, and that Victorians are feeling the pinch. Absolutely.” - Ms D'Ambrosio

Households can visit Victorian Energy Compare to register for the $250 bonus.

Those without access to a computer or the internet can call the Victorian Energy Compare helpline on 1800 000 832.

Households are not required to change providers in order to receive the payment.

