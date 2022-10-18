Victorian Floods Worsen As Residents Rally To Build The "Great Wall Of Echuca"

Flood concerns seem unending for the east coast of Australia as another low-pressure system tracks towards already drenched communities.

In Victoria, the rain which saturated the state last week continues to flow into major river systems, forcing thousands of residents in the state's north into their second flood event in a week.

It comes as the Murray River is expected to break through the ‘major’ flood level on Wednesday, with evacuation orders issued for hundreds of people in Euchuca as well as Moama on the NSW side of the border and Barmah further east along the Murray.

The warning comes as hundreds of residents rally together to build the "Great Wall of Echuca," a three kilometre-long and two-metre high levee, to protect thousands of homes.

Emergency Management Minister Murray Watt warned the flood event was not over yet, with more rain expected from Wednesday.

"It is a real worry," he said. "Echuca has already had two floods in the last few days and we know there is more bad weather on the way."

The warning comes Bunbartha, Zeerust, Mundoona and Kaarimba, north of Shepparton, were issued with evacuation warnings on Tuesday.

While communities near parts of the Wimmera, Avoca, Loddon and Goulburn rivers are still being issued with major flood warnings, despite waters receding.

