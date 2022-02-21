Victorian Government Announce Additional Stimulus Package For Businesses

A $200 million stimulus package is on the way for Victorian businesses impacted by the Omicron wave, the state government confirm.

Minister for Industry Support and Recovery Martin Pakula explained how the "Melbourne Money" scheme will help entice people back into the CBD.

"This time around it will be a 25 per cent rebate with a minimum spend of $40 and a maximum of $500, so the maximum rebate will be $125, the minimum will be $10," Pakula said.

"And that'll be for dining between Mondays and Thursdays right across Victoria, outside the CBD."

Pakula said the package is a $30 million expansion to the previous state-funded program.

Money will be spread out in vouchers, with the entertainment and travel industry winning big.

Pakula believes 150,000 vouchers will be available around mid-March, before the Easter holidays.

Melbourne Lord Mayor Sally Capp said the incentive scheme will aid consumer confidence.

"The Omicron fog is lifting. COVID caution is turning to COVID confidence," she said.

