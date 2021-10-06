Victorian Government Announces Welcomed Changes To Border Crossing

Welcomed changes to the Victorian NSW and ACT borders will come into effect at midnight on Wednesday.

Areas that had previously been classified as red zones and aren’t in lockdown will be downgraded to orange zones.

Extreme risk zones will also be downgraded to red zones, allowing stranded Victorians to return home with a test and home quarantine.

Health Minister Martin Foley announced the details during Wednesday’s press conference.

“What that means is that both Victorians and non-Victorian residents returning from those areas will need to have a test after arriving within 72 hours and wait for a negative result prior to moving about the community.”

Stranded residents and those outside the border bubble will no longer need a permit to cross the Victorian border.

Border residents are being reminded that the Wodonga Racecourse testing clinic is now open until 5 pm each day.

