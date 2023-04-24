Victorian Government Calls To Enrol In Funded Kindergarten Programs For 2024

The Victoria State Government is encouraging young families to enrol their children in kindergarten as enrolments open for next year.

The Free Kinder program is available for children aged three and four across the state, with free access to sessional kindergartens and long day-care centres.

Under the Free Kinder program, children enrolled in Three-Year-Old Kindergarten receive between five to 15 hours of funded learning each week, while those in Four-Year-Old Kindergarten will receive 15 hours every week.

So far, 97 per cent of kindergarten providers have participated in the Labor Government’s Free Kinder Program, saving families up to $2,500 in fees for each child.

Research has shown that play-based learning is important to support a child’s development, cultivating key skills such as imagination and problem-solving.

“They also learn key skills for life, including creative thinking, social and emotional skills, and early literacy and language skills, preparing them for being formal school education,” the research found.

Minister for Early Childhood and Pre-Prep Ingrid Stitt encourages parents to organise a visit tour before attending the service and look for a Kinder Tick to find a funded kindergarten program.

“To dream big, children need the best start in life. That’s why we’ve made it easier than ever for families to enrol their children in two years of quality early childhood education,” Ms Stitt said.

“Two years of play-based learning is proven to give children a solid foundation for education and life. Contact your local kindergarten service today to find out how to enrol your child for 2024.”

