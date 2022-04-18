Victorian Government Issue Another 10,000 Travel Vouchers To Senior Victorians

Senior Victorians are set to receive another 10,000 travel vouchers as the state experiences its busiest Easter long weekend in three years.

Another 10,000 travel vouchers worth $200 a piece are being offered to senior Victorians when they spend over $400 on tours, accommodation and other tourism experiences.

The vouchers are part of a scheme by the Victorian government to bring more tourism into the state to help local businesses recover from two years’ worth of Covid lockdowns.

Senior Victorians are eligible for the vouchers if they have previously applied for the last round of vouchers.

According to the Victorian Government, the Victorian and Seniors Travel Voucher Scheme has been responsible for the injection of approximately $159 million dollars into the local economy.

Victoria Tourism Industry chief executive Felicia Mariani said the second round of vouchers have come at the perfect time.

"These vouchers at this point in time are incredibly useful because they really do help to encourage visitation when the industry needs it the most," she said.

Regional Development Minister Mary-Anne Thomas said the vouchers give senior Victorians the opportunity to head out and spend time with their loved ones over the Easter holidays.

"It's a really great time with school holidays upon us to take the opportunity perhaps to get out with grandchildren and spend some time with them and, importantly, take the opportunity to have a couple of nights away," she said.

