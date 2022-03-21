Victorian Greens Push For Free Public Transport To Ease Household Pressures

With a recent spike in petrol prices, the Greens have floated a bold plan to make public transport free across Victoria for a month to ease the cost of living.

The Greens transport spokesman Sam Hibbins said that while PTV services need to be expanded this is still a decision that would benefit many.

“Petrol prices are sky-high right now and Victorians across the state are struggling with the cost-of-living," he said.

"With the cost of living rising for so many Victorians, now is the time for the government to support the shift away from expensive, polluting petrol vehicles and towards cheaper, cleaner or sustainable transport. And they can do that by immediately making public transport free for the next month."

“There’s still a lot of uncertainty about how long these high petrol prices are going to go for,” Hibbins said. “Victorians across the state are struggling with the cost of living.”

“Free public transport would be a huge relief for families, young people and renters who are struggling to make ends meet after a tough two years and would help get people back onto public transport” - Sam Hibbins

However, the Public Transport Users Association has slammed the idea saying those most impacted by high petrol prices wouldn't really benefit as they already live-in areas with poor access to public transport.

“It’s not going to help people with a service they can’t practically use,” PTV spokesman Daniel Bowen said.

If given the go-ahead, free public transport would cost $75m a month.

