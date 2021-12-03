Victorian Health Minster Flags Omicron Variant Is Already Here

Victoria reported 1188 new infections on Friday and 11 more lives lost to Covid-related deaths.

There are 12,913 active coronavirus cases, while hospitalisation numbers are stabilising with 289 Covid positive people admitted to hospital, with 43 of those are in ICU and 22 are on ventilators.

Another 44 people are in intensive care with Covid, but the health Department have confirmed their infections are no longer considered active

The new cases were detected from a whopping 63,214 swabs collected on Thursday, while 3,772 vaccine doses were administered at state-run hubs, with more at GP clinics and pharmacies.

As of Friday morning, more than 91 per cent of Victorians aged over 12 are now fully vaccinated.

Meantime, as fears escalate over the Omicron variant leaking into the state, health minister Martin Foley told reporters on Thursday that it is probably here.

“We wouldn‘t be surprised, given the arrangements that we’ve seen in NSW and around the globe, that it might well be ticking along out there at the moment, but there’s been no cases reported so far,” he said.

The health minister reiterated that Covid vaccines and booster shots are the best defence to keep Victorians safe.

“As we continue to learn to live with Covid, the best thing you can do to keep your family and your community safe is get vaccinated – and if you’re eligible for a booster, book in today.”

There are currently no known cases of the Omicron variant reported in Victoria.

