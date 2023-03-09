Victorian High School Teacher Will Be Sentenced Tomorrow After Admitting To Sexually Assaulting A Student

The 31-year-old woman has admitted to the Victorian County Court to an intimate relationship with her 16-year-old student.

The woman was charged and suspended from teaching after two anonymous letters disclosing the inappropriate relationship were sent to her secondary school in Victoria’s Gippsland region.

On Wednesday this week, she pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual penetration of a child aged 16 who was under her care or supervision.

The woman first approached the student during a time when he was grieving the death of a close friend.

The pair started messaging online after the woman gave him her Instagram account.

During this time, the student had received love messages and explicit photos of the woman in her underwear.

A month later, the student began sneaking out of his home to meet her privately.

At the beginning of this private meet-up, the woman would drive him to a nearby forest and have sexual intercourse with him in her car. Soon, the woman took him to her home, where the sexual abuse continued.

The male student told police he was worried about his teacher and considered her his friend because she had treated him well.

Judge John Smallwood said the offender would not receive a lengthy jail time as he would not regard the offender as predatory due to the victim’s age. However, he said it would be different if the victim was younger.

The woman has been forced to take a community corrections order assessment before her sentencing hearing on Friday.

