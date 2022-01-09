Victorian Hospitalisations On The Rise As Case Numbers Drop

Covid case numbers in Victoria on the decline as the state records 34,808 new Covid cases and two deaths in 24 hours.

As Covid case numbers begin to drop, the state’s hospitalisation rate has risen to 818 with 118 people in ICU and 28 people on ventilators.

This brings the total number of active cases across Victoria to 161,065 while the total number of deaths since the beginning of the outbreak is now 758.

The latest numbers came from 17,190 home rapid antigen tests and another 17,618 PCR tests.

While numbers are still high, the true number of infections is likely much higher as the PCR testing system nationwide struggles to cope with the number of patients and RAT kits are in short supply.

The new numbers come as Australian children between the ages of five and 11 become eligible for their vaccinations.

With an eight-week gap between vaccinations, many children will be returning to school with only one vaccination which has been cause for concern among parents.

At least 17 percent of Victorians have now received all three shots of the vaccine.

