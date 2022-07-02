Victorian Labor MP And Passionate Advocate Jane Garrett Dies, Aged 49

Victorian premier Daniel Andrews has offered the family of Labor MP Jane Garrett a state funeral after she died from breast cancer at the age of 49.

Garrett, a Victorian MP since 2010, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016.

Ms Garrett’s family confirmed her death after a long battle with cancer in a statement on Saturday night.

“We are devastated by the passing this afternoon of our beloved mother, sister, daughter, dear friend Jane Garrett, following a long battle with cancer,” they said.

“Unfortunately, Jane’s cancer recently returned after some time in remission, and she was admitted to hospital earlier this week.

“We wish to thank the staff at the Epworth Freemasons for their love and care of Jane over the last years and in particular over the past week.

“We will remember Jane always for her contagious love of life and people; her intense compassion and the drive which made her a very fierce advocate for women and those most disadvantaged. Her intellect, wit and generosity are irreplaceable, and her loss leaves a huge hole in the Garrett family.

Premier Andrews said that, “Jane was a passionate advocate for the rights of working people and spent her career fighting for safer, secure jobs."

“Her commitment to education, equality, and social justice for all was clear.

“Jane lived a life of service to the labour movement, to the Labor party, and to our state," he said.

The mother of three, who served as the member for Brunswick and for Eastern Victoria, as Emergency Services Minister and as parliamentary secretary for jobs, announced last year she would not be standing for re-election in 2022.

Regarded as a strong mentor to women, Ms Garrett resigned from the cabinet in 2016 following a bitter dispute between the United Firefighters Union and the state government, which she said she could not support.

Ms Garrett then moved to the Upper House in the 2018 election.

Jane leaves behind her three children, Molly aged 19, Sasha aged 15 and Max aged 10.

Vale Jane Garrett.

