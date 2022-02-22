Victorian Lives At Stake As Triple Zero Delays Continue

Victoria's Ambulance Union says that delays when reaching triple-zero calls are costing lives, as the state continues to fight the emergency health crisis.

Shadow Victorian Emergency Services Minister Brad Battin spoke to Australia Today's Steve Price about the stress it's placing on the industry, discussing why it has spiralled out of control.

Battin said the Andrews Government conducted a survey, asking Triple Zero staff for a solution surrounding the crisis.

He said Triple Zero staff requested "more investment in more staff who are taking calls", to which the Labor Government offered more funding towards mental health and wellbeing programs.

Batten said the funding for more service responders is inadequate, with some Victorians in need put on hold for up to 15 minutes.

"Daniel Andrews failure to prepare triple-zero is leading to unacceptable delays in getting people the help they need," Batten said.

"Victoria will never recover and rebuild whilst our emergency hotline is in disarray. A Matthew Guy Liberal Nationals Government will put on more triple-zero call takers so in an emergency Victorians are not left on hold."

General Secretary of the Victorian Ambulance Union, Danny Hill commented on the dire two-year long crisis.

"There should’ve been more staff put on before the peak of the pandemic, so there’s no doubt that this is having a flow on effect."

"There’s no question that there’s cases where we could’ve got an ambulance to a person very quickly but because of delays in getting the original calls answered, there’s been quite a serious delay in getting care to a patient and the patient has died."

If the Liberal Party is successful at the November election, Batten has promised "more staff", and less money towards reviews as "we already know what the problems are".

"We want to get rid of code reds ... we want to make sure that when you ring you've got someone there who is trained and ready to go." - Shadow Minister Brad Battin

Daniel Andrews has held the position of Premier or Health Minister for 11 of the past 15 years in Victoria.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.