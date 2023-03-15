Victorian Man Dies After Allegedly Being Set On Fire

A Victorian man has died after allegedly being set on fire during an argument with another man at a central Victoria home.

A 69-year-old man has been hospitalised in serious condition after allegedly being set on fire at a Wallaby Road home at around 10:28AM on Tuesday morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene where they treated the man before airlifting him to Alfred Hospital to be treated for critical injuries.

The man passed away from injuries on Wednesday evening.

Police have since arrested a 63-year-old Wheatsheaf man.

The man has been charged with attempted murder with police likely to upgrade to upgrade the charges to murder.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

