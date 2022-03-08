Victorian Man Dies Of Japanese Encephalitis Virus

A Victorian man has died after contracting the Japanese encephalitis virus making him the first person to die from the virus in Victoria.

According to the health department, the man in his 60’s died on February 28th of the Japanese encephalitis virus.

The identity of the man has not been revealed due to patient confidentiality.

The health department have now launched an investigation into how the man contracted the virus.

Warnings have been issued across the state after the mosquito-borne virus was discovered in a number of patients.

The Japanese encephalitis virus can cause inflammation of the brain in approximately one percent of those infected.

Most people who contract the virus only display mild symptoms or none at all before fully recovering.

Anyone who begins to suffer from a sudden fever, headaches, vomiting and seizures are urged to seek out medical assistance as soon as possible.

The health department are advising people to stay vigilant and away from mosquito-ridden areas.

"We strongly advise people take steps to limit their exposure to mosquitoes and avoid mosquito habitats such as stagnant water," - Health Department Spokesperson

Children aged under five and older people who become infected with JEV are at a higher risk of developing more severe illness, such as encephalitis.”

