Victorian Man Fined For Breaching Tasmanian Border Restrictions

A Victorian man has been fined by Tasmanian police for providing false and misleading information to enter Tasmania.

A 22-year-old man has been fined $3114 by police for impersonating a transport, freight and logistics worker and for providing false information on a border declaration form and entering Tasmania under the guise of an 'essential worker'.

After receiving tip offs from the community, Tasmanian police began investigating the 22-year-old eventually fining him for two separate offences.

The man was fined for "Knowingly Provide False Details to an Emergency Management Worker" and "fail to Comply with Direction of an Emergency Management Worker".

The man entered Tasmania on August 22 and is not believed to be a Covid risk to the community.

The 22-year-old is currently in quarantine.

Inspector John Toohey from the State Police Operations Centre said there will be no exceptions for those who continue to breach border conditions.

“People doing the wrong thing will face an on the spot fine of $1557,” he said.

“These rules need to be taken seriously, they are in place to keep us all safe and to limit the very real risk of COVID-19 entering Tasmania.

“While the vast majority of people are doing the right thing, we need those who are not to put the selfishness aside and think about the wider community, particularly those who are more vulnerable."

