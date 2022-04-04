Victorian Minister Rejects Calls To Wind-Back Close Contact Isolation Rules

A senior Victorian minister has said it would be premature to wind back Covid isolation rules for close contacts without the backing of medical experts.

Innovation, Medical Research, and the Digital Economy Minister Jaala Pulford has rejected renewed calls to axe some isolation rules, citing it could put the health system at risk.

The dismissal follows a direct plea to the Victorian premier from Richmond AFL coach Damien Hardwick on Sunday after livewire Sydney Stack was withdrawn from the Tigers' VFL side because of pandemic health rules.

"If we could just get rid of the close contact rule, Dan, that would be terrific," he said after his AFL team suffered a 33-point loss to St Kilda.

"(It would) make everyone's life a hell of a lot easier," Mr Hardwick said.

Under the current legislation, someone who has spent more than four hours with a person who has Covid inside a house, accommodation or care facility must quarantine for seven days.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Minister Pulford said that Victoria would be wise to follow the advice from chief health officers to ensure the state’s healthcare system does not become overwhelmed.

"We all know people who have got Covid at the moment and have had Covid in the last week ... there's a lot of it about in the community at the moment." she said.

"To prematurely make these changes isn't without risks to the health system. It's not without risks to the health of the people in our community."

“While the numbers are still going up around Australia with this current wave, and because we have not yet peaked, it would be a risk that [the chief officers are] not prepared to recommend the government makes,” Ms Pulford said.

It comes as Victoria recorded 10,011 new Covid cases and one death on Monday, while 305 people are currently admitted to hospital with Covid, with 17 patients in intensive care.

