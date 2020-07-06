Victorian Opposition Leader Michael O’Brien Says We Need To Learn To Live With Coronavirus

Victorian Opposition Leader Michael O’Brien told the Hot Breakfast this morning that we may have to learn to live with the threat of coronavirus, and that we might have to reopen the state around it.

“I think we have to learn to live with this bloody virus until such time that there’s a vaccine,” O’Brien said.

“And that may never happen.

“We’ve actually gotta be open to the prospect that, a bit like the common cold, there may never be a vaccine for coronavirus.

“Now if that’s the case, we can’t just live in lockdown for the rest of our lives.

“We’ve gotta learn to live with this damn thing, and the way you do that is by protecting the vulnerable, but then having sensible reopening where you can do it safely, and I think you can do both, I think you can walk and chew gum at the same time.

“And that’s what we’re gonna need to, because the alternative is we live the rest of our lives in lockdown.

“I don’t think you wanna do that, I don’t think I wanna do that.

“The economic devastation of this thing is already shocking, we’ve lost 200,000 jobs in Victoria in the last month alone, goodness knows how bad the number’s gonna be next month.

“We’ve gotta find ways to live with this thing until there’s a vaccine, and that means sensible, slow and safe reopening of sections of the economy while protecting those people who are really vulnerable if they get the virus.”

Michael O’Brien also discussed bringing in the Australian Defence Force to help with the quarantine issues, helping out the residents of the locked down flats and more.

