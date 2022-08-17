Victorian Opposition Pledges To Scrap Rail Loop And Invest In Health System

Victorians may end up voting for the project they want their government to pursue at the State Election – as the opposition pledges to scrap the Suburban Rail Loop and invest funds into the health system.

In a written state, Matthew Guy said if elected, the opposition planned to halt the $34.5 million project and invest that money into new hospitals at Melton, Mildura, West Gippsland, and Wodonga.

It will also create a new infectious disease hospital.

Guy said Victoria’s health system was already in poor shape prior to the pandemic, but it “pushed a mismanaged and underprepared health system into crisis”.

“This November, Victorians face a clear choice; a choice between immediately rebuilding Victoria’s broken health system, or a train line in 13 years’ time,” he said.

“As Premier, my priority will be to fix the health crisis.

“Our plan is about returning confidence for Victorians.

“Confidence that an ambulance will arrive, an emergency call will be answered, and critical healthcare will be available when needed.”

Nearly 90,000 Victorians are currently waiting for critical surgeries while fewer than two in three ambulance call outs arrive within the target 15-minute time frame.

In response to Guy’s statement, Minister for Transport Infrastructure Jacinta Allan said scrapping the rail loop would forfeit 24,000 job created from the project.

"Victorians voted for this project, that will create thousands of jobs," she said.

The multi-billion-dollar rail loop planned on connecting every major rail line from Frankston to Werribee via Melbourne Airport.

In June, construction began on a rail line between Cheltenham and Box Hill and is expected to be completed by 2035.

This section of work includes 26 kilometres of tunnels and six new underground stations.

The Coalition has not detailed whether it would completely abandon the Suburban Rail Loop or if it would delay construction until a further term of government.

