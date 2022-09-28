Victorian Optus Data Breach Victims Can Replace Drivers Licence For Free

Premier Daniel Andrews has confirmed Victorians who had their personal details stolen in the Optus cyber attack will be able to replace their driver’s licence online.

"The Department of Transport have made it clear that we will issue licenses to anybody who’s been affected by the Optus hack."

"We’re also going to seek some compensation from Optus because this is on them," he added.

It comes after the state government announced on Tuesday that Victorians affected by the hack could get a new licence free-of-charge, with Optus expected to pay the bill.

"I dare say that they will be unlikely to provide us with the funding to clean up their mess. That’s usually the way private companies operate," the premier said.

Earlier today, Federal Health Minister Mark Butler said that “all the resources of government” will go towards protecting consumers following the data breach.

Mr Butler told ABC’s RN Breakfast, that the government were concerned over the loss of Medicare details and the lack of disclosure from the telco.

“It’s deeply unfortunate that we were only notified that Medicare details were included in that data breach in the last 24 hours or so,” he said.

The government is also looking at the passport data theft, following calls from the Coalition to waive passport fees for affected customers.

