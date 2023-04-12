Victorian Police Detected Nearly 8,000 Road Offences Over The Easter Long Weekend

Victorian Police detected almost 8,000 traffic offences during the Easter long weekend following Operation Nexus.

Operation Nexus was launched at midnight on April 6 and concluded on April 10 with Police ramping up enforcement across the state to reduce road trauma.

According to VIC Police, the operation was established after 89 lives were lost on Victoria’s roads since the beginning of 2023, up 25 per cent on the five-year average.

Two lives were lost on Victorian roads over Easter, with a single-vehicle fatal collision in White Hills on Friday and Wangaratta on Sunday.

Detections on Good Friday accounted for almost a quarter of all detections over Easter.

A total of 101 motorists were caught drunk and drug-driving within the detections on Good Friday alone.

Assistant Commissioner Road Policing, Glenn Weir, said the shocking number of traffic offences during a five-day period showed a “blatant disregard for road rules”.

“Time and time again, it is those behaviours such as speed, impaired driving and distraction primarily caused by mobile phone use that are contributing to road trauma, yet we continue to detect thousands of motorists for these offences,” Mr Weir said.

“Everyone thinks road trauma won’t happen to them, until it’s too late. Don’t let your complacency be the reason for another death or serious injury on our roads,” he said.

Mr Weir said the police enforcement efforts would continue for the remaining April school holiday and the upcoming Anzac Day public holiday.

