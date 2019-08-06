Victorian Police Urge Shepparton Community To Protect Their Belongings

According to Victoria Police, new research has revealed 30% of residential burglaries in the Greater Shepparton region showed 'no signs of forced entry'. Come on people, lock your doors!

In line with this revelation, Police have announced the 'Don't Give Crime A Key' initiative yesterday, with the goal to encourage people to make it harder for theft to occur in the first place.

Police have reminded the locals that it is everyone's responsibility to look out for the community and keep it safe.

Shepparton is one of the latest communities to jump on board on the program, with several others having started last year.

So remember to lock your doors and protect your belongings!

