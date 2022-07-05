Victorian Premier Backs ‘Strong Case’ For Fourth Covid Jab For Healthcare Workers

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews continues to push a fourth Covid vaccine to protect healthcare workers against the virus, as Australia heads towards its third Omicron wave.

Andrews said there’s a “strong case” for another booster shot ahead of the Australia Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) meeting on Tuesday to discuss expanding the fourth dose for under 65s.

The premier recognises that ATAGI has a delicate decision to weigh up with a potential Omicron-specific vaccine due to be available in Australia in the coming months.

“They’ve got a very difficult job to do. But I would just make the point that the pressure in our health system at the moment is acute,” he told reporters.

“ATAGI will wrestle with all of these issues and come up with the very best answer.

“The point I’m making is the pressure is acute now, and for health workers I think there is a strong case; at least that’s what I’m told from those who are on the wards in the hospitals,“ Andrews said.

When asked whether mandates would be enforces, the premier said the vast majority of health workers were up-to-date.

With thousands of Victorian health workers furloughed, Mr Andrews said it would be “common sense” to provide a fourth jab.

“I don’t have a view other than to say we will follow the advice of the experts,” the Premier said.

The fourth vaccine drive comes days after Australia recorded its 10,000th Covid death.

