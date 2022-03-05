Victorian Premier Offers A State Funeral To Shane Warne

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has offered a State Funeral for Shane Warne

The Victorian government released a statement on Saturday following the tragic passing of Australia's greatest cricket icon.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

The legendary Australian leg-spinner died of a suspected heart attack on Friday, in Thailand, aged 52.

"Victoria has lost an icon. Australia has lost a legend. And the entire cricket world is mourning the loss of the King," the statement said.

"Shane Warne didn't just inspire a cricketing generation – he defined it."

"He was born for the big occasion and gave us irreplaceable MCG memories. The Ashes hat trick, his 700th wicket and calming Bay 13 in his trackies. His performance on the pitch drew us to the game that he cared so deeply for."

"To us, he was the greatest – but to his family, he was so much more."

"Our hearts are breaking for Shane's family and friends – and they are in the thoughts of all Victorians."

"I have offered a State Funeral to his family so Victorians can pay tribute to his legacy and contribution to our state, community and country."

"Rest in peace, Warnie."

The premier also announced that the MCG's Great Southern Stand will be re-named after the late Shane Warne, as "a permanent tribute to an amazing Victorian".

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.