Victorian Premier Pushes To Change Vaccine Rules As Cases Rise

Victoria reported 9,908 new infections on Wednesday, up slightly by 123 from the previous day.

Sadly, 21 lives have been lost with Covid during the last 24-hour reporting period.

There are currently 57,022 active coronavirus cases, with 542 people in hospital with Covid, while 71 of those are in ICU and 27 are on ventilators.

Of today's new infections 3,627 were detected through positive PCR tests from a total of 28,160 swabs collected the day prior.

While 6,281 cases were reported by Victorians from at-home rapid antigen tests (RATs).

There were also 14,929 sleeves rolled up for vaccine doses at state run sites yesterday.

Currently, more than 93 per cent of Victorians aged over 12 are now fully vaccinated, while 46 per cent have received their third dose.

Meantime, concerns over the state's economic sustainability escalate after Premier Daniel Andrews on Tuesday warned that travellers could need to be triple vaccinated to enter most Victorian venues.

It follows Andrews call to the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) to change the rules around "fully vaccinated" to a third dose.

When asked if a triple-vaccinated economy would apply to international travellers, the premier confirmed that “it will apply here in … Victoria.”

“I’m sure the commonwealth government will reserve the right to change the view based on advice that comes from experts … ATAGI must be getting very close to making that decision.” - Premier Andrews

ATAGI have yet to make an official recommendation.

