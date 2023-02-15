Victorian Residents Urged To Drive Safely Under The New Road Rules

Victoria introduces new road rules to target drivers distracted by devices, taking effect on March 31, 2023.

The new rule regulates using a wide range of portable, wearable devices, including smart watches and in-built devices while driving a vehicle or riding a motorbike.

Listen now:

From March 31, drivers with full licenses are prohibited from touching an unmounted portable device, including phones, tablets and laptops, even when all the devices are turned off.

Drivers with full licenses can only access devices when vehicles are parked.

Under the new rule, drivers cannot put portable devices on their laps or any part of their bodies or clothes except in a pocket or pouch.

Drivers are prohibited from passing devices to other passengers or looking at the device being operated by another person in the vehicle.

If a device has been mounted in the vehicle, fully licensed drivers must not scroll on them or send text messages, use social media or look at emails or photos.

The new rules allow drivers with full licenses to use voice controls, such as voice assistance, to navigate the location or initiate voice controls through touch, while learners and provisional drivers will be prohibited from using voice controls.

The new rule also prohibits passengers from using an electronic device if it is likely to distract the driver, including showing the driver a display.

Minister for Roads and Road Safety Melissa Horne said, “Distraction is deadly” and the new road rules aim to protect the lives of Victorians.

“Everyone has a role to play in keeping our roads safe, so when you’re driving, please make the right choices – pay attention and don’t be distracted,” Ms Horne said.

The illegal use of an electronic device attracts a fine from $555 to $1,849 and four (4) demerit points. They also embed camera systems with AI technology to automatically detect distracted drivers.

For more information, please visit VicRoads.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits: