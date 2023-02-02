Victorian Schools Desperate To Fill Hundreds Of Teaching Positions

Schools right across the state are facing a critical teacher shortage, with drastic measures considered to ensure students can be taught.

There are more than 600 teaching vacancies in state schools and 70 in Catholic schools, despite thousands of teachers registering over the last two years.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Victorian Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

Staff shortages is forcing schools to consider combining class or doubling class sizes, being in graduating teachers or even sending principals into the classroom.

All subjects are feeling the heat, with some schools struggling to fill classes like English and maths.

The shortage is particularly being felt in regional areas.

Victorian Principals Association president Andrew Dalgleish told the Age there was no easy solution, with the problem equally as much about getting new teachers and retaining current ones.

“The challenge that schools face is we have to have a teacher in front of children, and we want the best teachers,” Mr Dalgleish said.

“We know many are retiring as they get towards the end of their career and some are saying, ‘No, I’m leaving early because I’m burnt out’.

“We are saying, ‘Why? How do we keep you in the system?’”

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.