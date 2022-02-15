Victorian Schools Triple Dose Vaccine Mandates Coming Soon

Tougher vaccine mandates are on the way for Victorian parents who want to get on site to their children's schools.

From March 15 parents, volunteers and visitors to all state school won’t be able to enter buildings or attend events, like concerts, fetes, and award ceremonies if they have not had their third Covid shot.

Former Australian Medical Association head, Dr Andrew Miller believes with just over 51 per cent of the state's adults triple-vaxxed, it's the right call.

"A lot of people that have never had Covid, a lot of clinically vulnerable people out there," he told Today.

"If you've already had two shots, then it’s not that had to get your third to protect yourself, your family, your school"

"It’s the right thing to do," Dr Miller urged.

But Covid expert Professor Rob Booy has told Seven the rule seems pointless.

"It won't help very much. There's a lot of crowding anyway when children go to school and that's fine," he argued.

"They hardly get severe Covid, unless they've got a chronic medical problem, and then they should be vaccinated".

"So, perhaps it’s a little bit over the top and unnecessary given that we have so much in the way of children being close to each other anyway," Prof Booy said.

The new regulation does not however include parents briefly coming onto school grounds for drop-off or pick-ups.

