Victorian Survivors Of The Stolen Generation To Receive Redress Payment

Aboriginal Victorians who were removed from their families during the stolen generation will have access to a landmark financial package.

Under a state government redress scheme, survivors will receive a compensation of $100,000 in recognition of the suffering caused prior to 1977.

With applications beginning on March 31, eligible Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islanders will also receive a personal apology from the government, in addition to healing and family programs.

Around 1,200 people will qualify for the monetary scheme totalled in a $155 package, which will prioritise those terminally ill.

First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria co-chair Marcus Stewart says the suffering on the families of the traditional owners can never be repaired.

However, he explained that an "attempt to acknowledge the injustice and provide redress" is a step forward.

"Treaty is about creating a better future, but to do that there’s a lot of unfinished business from the past that we need to tackle first. That’s why truth-telling and redress for our Stolen Generations survivors is a priority for us at the First Peoples’ Assembly." - proud Nira illim bulluk man of the Taungurung nation, Marcus Stewart Stewart

State Premier Daniel Andrews said the redress scheme was "long overdue".

"This is not a cost to the budget, this is an investment in justice and truth and a shared journey together - true reconciliation," he said.

"To steal, not just people, but to steal from them their identity … to take away from them language and cultural practice, to take away from them family, to take away from them Country is a shameful, shameful thing."

