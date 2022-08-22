Victorian Woman Sues Aldi After Breaking Hip During 'Special Buys' Sale

Supermarket chain Aldi are being taken to court by an elderly woman who claims to have been badly injured during a TV sale in Victoria.

The 73-year-old Lovely Banks woman is believed to have suffered a fractured hip after being rammed with a shopping trolley during a frenzied TV sale at the Corio supermarket in August of 2021.

The woman later required surgery on her hip following the incident.

The 73-year-old is now suing Aldi over the injury claiming the supermarket chain failed to contain the crowd as the “special buys” sale became out of control.

The woman also claims the supermarket incited “intense emotions and competition” among their customers.

In the woman’s statement of claim, lawyers suggest that Aldi failed to contain an escalating situation and failed to warn shoppers to be careful of others when utilising a shopping trolley.

Lawyer for the injured woman Jodie Harris told the Herald Sun that the woman now faces ongoing issues with movement.

“At all relevant times, Aldi owed a duty of care to our client, to prevent a foreseeable risk of injury,” she said.

“We allege that Aldi’s promotion of the TV sale generated increased patronage and customer traffic, intense emotions and competition among shoppers and that they did not provide adequate controls to manage the influx of people.”

Aldi are yet to publicly respond to the lawsuit.

