Victorians won’t be getting out of lockdown this week, however are set to see a slight ease in restrictions.

The State Government is discussing reopening playgrounds and having year 12 students return to the classroom by the end of the week.

Victorians facing a longer lockdown but with slight freedoms

The decision to ease restrictions has come after increasing pressure to offer some hope to locked down Victorian residents and businesses.

Premier Dan Andrews has not offered an updated lockdown date after confirming it would be extended past Thursday night.

The Premier has been pushing to eliminate cases like the State did in 2020, but many health experts say that’s now impossible, however, the Australian Medical Association’s Dr. Chris Moy says we can still get control of the outbreak.

“They’re still just hanging on at the moment, unfortunately, the numbers have not come down, but they still have a chance so it is still worth continuing on with this greater effort to try and knock it out.”

Victoria has recorded 73 new Covid cases overnight, 52 have been linked to existing cases and outbreaks, 25 were in isolation for the entire of their infectious period.

Health Minister Martin Foley says 49 of our total 805 cases are in hospital, 15 of those are in intensive care and 11 of those cases are currently on a ventilator.

