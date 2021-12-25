Victorians To Pack Out Boxing Day Sales Despite Potential Case Surge

Victoria recorded 1,608 new local COVID-19 cases and two deaths as of 8pm Saturday.

The latest numbers comes after 2,108 cases were reported the previous day.

Victorians are expected to race to shopping centres for the annual boxing day sales despite rising concerns of an outbreak.

There are 374 Victorians in hospital, 77 of which are in ICU and 43 of which are currently on ventilators.

The state's rate of fully vaccinated citizens over the age of 12 is hovering around 92%.

More than 72,000 test results were received yesterday.

There are now 17,392 active cases of the virus in Victoria, and 671 people have died during the current December outbreak.

