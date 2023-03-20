Victorians Urged To Use Sun Protections Despite Grey Skies

Victorians are urged to use all forms of sun protection to reduce their risks of UV harm this autumn, with UV radiation expected to reach high levels.

Research by Cancer Council Victoria’s Centre disclosed only four per cent of 2,200 people in streets and cafes in selected locations across Victoria wore a sun protective hat, and 32 per cent wore sunglasses.

The research also found that of the more than 1,900 people observed in public parks and gardens, only six per cent wore a protective hat, and 42 per cent wore sunglasses.

The SunSmart organisation said skin cancer was “almost entirely preventable” through sun protection habits, as up to 95 per cent of melanoma and 99 per cent of non-melanoma skin cancer were a result of overexposure to UV radiation.

Chief Radiation Health Scientist for the Australian Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety Agency (ARPANSA), Dr Rick Tinker, said UV radiation was completely invisible and could result from the direct sun or its reflection.

“So, the use of sunglasses is a great way of reducing your eye exposure and, in turn, preventing eye damage in the future,” Dr Tinker said.

Head of SunSmart, Emma Glassenbury, said that exposure to UV could cause eye and skin damage, premature ageing, and ongoing UV exposure could ultimately lead to skin cancer.

“We need Victorians to slip on protective clothing, slop on sunscreen every two hours, slap on a hat which is either broad-brimmed or a legionnaire style, seek shade and slide on sunglasses when the UV level is three or above.”

