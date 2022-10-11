Victorians Warned To Prepare For Potential Flash Flashing

Victorians are being urged to prepare for potential flash flooding when a significant weather event hits the state on Wednesday and progresses strongly into Thursday.

Premier Daniel Andrews fronted the media Tuesday morning alongside representatives from the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) and the State Emergency Service to warn Victorians that incoming rainfall paired with full catchments has increased flood risk.

BOM’s Kevin Parkin the real concern for Victorians will come on Thursday where it is predicted bursts of rain of 20mm-100mm is likely.

“We don’t think that there will be much in the way of heavy rainfall [on Wednesday], although we’re quite concerned that severe storms in the western districts may produce localised bursts of heavy rain of 20-30mm,” Mr Parkin said.

“The real concern, though, is from the very early hours of Thursday morning right through to Friday morning where we’re expecting widespread falls of 20-50mm across much of Victoria, except, perhaps, the far south-west, East Gippsland and the north-east.

“Also, higher falls of 60mm-100mm about the dividing range and the northern catchments, and that’s where catchments are saturated, and we’ve already got riverine flooding.”

Victorians are urged to keep up to date with the latest advice on the VicEmergency app and to check VicTraffic before travelling for updates on road closures, hazards and to consider alternate routes.

Local flood guides can also be found on the VICSES website.

Call VICSES if you need assistance on 132 500, or Triple Zero (000) if you are in immediate danger.

