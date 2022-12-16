Video Of Gareth And Stacey Train Following Shooting Emerges

Video footage of two people alleged to have been responsible for the deaths of two police officers in rural Queensland has emerged online.

In the footage, which was uploaded to a Youtube account, Stacey and Gareth Train seemingly admit to killing two police officers on Monday.

The video appears to have been taken after the deaths of police officers Rachel McCrow and Matthew Arnold.

“They came to kill us and we killed them” Gareth Train said in the video.

“If you don’t defend yourself against these devils and demons, you’re a coward,” he said.

“We’ll see you when we get home,” Stacey then said.

“Love you.”

A number of other videos made by the pair have also emerged where Gareth is heard rambling about the apocalyptic 2 Esdras book of the Bible and speaking about his younger brother Nathaniel who was also believed to have been involved in the shootings.

Stacey, Gareth and Nathaniel are believed to have been involved in the Wieambilla execution style killings of officers 29-year-old Rachel McCrow and 26-year-old Matthew Arnold.

The trio’s neighbour Alan Dare was also killed while officers Keely Brough and Randall Kirk managed to escape.

Mr Kirk was forced to undergo surgery to remove shrapnel and repair wounds shortly after the shootings.

Stacey, Gareth and Nathaniel were all killed during the siege with police.

