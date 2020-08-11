Video Of QLD Yeronga Devils Singing Their Club Song In Auslan Has Gone Viral

A heart-warming video of Queensland football team the Yeronga Devils, has been doing the rounds today after they were filmed belting out their club song in Auslan for their hearing impaired teammate.

The team surprised, Yeronga Devil Jamie Howell over the weekend, by signing their entire club song which they learnt via web chats over a period of two weeks.

Howell told Channel Nine that she "was absolutely shocked" and "overwhelmed" with the teams kind efforts.

Co-Captain Sam Virgo told Nine that learning the song was no easy feat.

"It's easy enough to do it slowly, but to the tempo of the song took a bit of work," - Sam Virgo

The touching video has been shared multiple times by sports stars and celebrities including comedian Adam Hills and Tennis champ Dylan Alcott.

While playing, Howell is forced to wear head gear to ensure her hearing implant avoids damage and communicates with her team members via sign language while on the field.

