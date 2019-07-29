VIP Room And Karaoke Coming To Townsville Bowling Location

Whether you get a strike each time, or need the bumpers when you play, you’re sure to be impressed by the changes coming to Kingpin.

The bowling and arcade location has shut it’s doors while renovations, (almost as in tense as The Block) goes on behind the scenes.

It’s planned that the fun zone will reopen in August with a fresh look including new Virtual Reality games, a selfie wall that will fit the whole family, a VIP room, new menu, AND KARAOKE!

We shouldn’t have to wait too much longer to see the new additions with management saying that it’ll be only four weeks from July 15 until the doors open again.

