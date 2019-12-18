Viral moments from 2019 that sent the internet into overdrive

What's your favourite viral moment of 2019?

Egg Boy

Egg Boy, also known as Eggboy and/or Eggboi, is the nickname given to William Connolly, a 17-year-old boy, who hit Australian Senator Fraser Anning with an egg, following Senator Anning's statement on the 2019 Christchurch Mosque Shooting, in which Anning blamed the shooting on Muslims and immigration. Videos of the egging, as well as the subsequent violent takedown of Connolly by several men on the scene, went viral, leading to a variety of remix videos, memes and expressions of appreciation for Egg Boy.



Greta Thunberg's UN speech

Climate activist Greta Thunberg, 16, addressed the U.N.'s Climate Action Summit in New York City. A line that will likely go down in history will be 'How dare you – you have stolen my dreams and my childhood'.



Marie Kondo's Tidying Up

Does It Spark Joy? refers to the catchphrase of cleanliness guru Marie Kondo, popularized by her Netflix series, Tidying Up with Marie Kondo. The phrase filled twitter feeds early on in 2019.



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle baby Archie

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were pleased to announce the arrival of their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the couple's official Instagram account captioned a shot of Meghan introducing Archie to the queen.



Area 51 Memes

On June 27th, 2019, three anonymous Facebook users "Shitposting cuz im in shambles," "Smyleekun" and "The Hidden Sound" created the event page "Storm Area 51, They Can't Stop All of Us," scheduled to commence at 3:00 a.m. on September 20th, 2019.[1] The description reads, "We will all meet up at the Area 51 Alien Center tourist attraction and coordinate our entry. If we naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets. Let's see them aliens."



