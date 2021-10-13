Virgin Australia Launches Three New Gold Coast Services

Great news for Gold Coast travellers with Virgin Airlines announcing three new services based on the rapid rise in vaccination rates.

From the beginning of December, Virgin Australia will launch new regional flights including round trips from Cairns - Gold Coast, Launceston - Gold Coast and Hobart – Gold Coast.

The Launceston – Gold Coast route will be the first of its kind in over 20 years, making it the only direct flight in and out of Launceston.

Virgin’s Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer, Alistair Hartley said the company is ecstatic to be able to provide travellers with an opportunity to explore the two regions.

“Virgin Australia is proud to be the first airline to connect Launceston and the Gold Coast in two decades,” he said.

“From December up to 4,224 passengers each month can now enjoy the Gold Coast’s spectacular beaches and theme parks and visit Launceston’s lavender estate and the wine region of Tamar Valley.”

The new flight paths are expected to provide more than 19,000 passengers with a flight between the three routes every month.

To celebrate the announcement of the new routes, Virgin Australia have launched a sale from October 12thuntil Friday, October 15th with flights selling from $79 each way.

